PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to stop terrorists using its soil

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on the Taliban-led Afghan government to stop terrorist groups from using Afghan land for attacks. He stressed that Pakistan has made its stance clear under the Doha Agreement.

Speaking to media in London, he said terror outfits like TTP and ISKP continue to operate from Afghanistan. He added that these groups have killed innocent Pakistanis in deadly attacks, which is a serious concern.

The PM also praised the efforts of Pakistan’s citizens, armed forces, and police in fighting terrorism. He promised that their sacrifices will not go in vain and urged the Afghan leadership to take quick action.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz shared details of his Belarus visit and a new jobs agreement for 150,000 skilled Pakistanis. He also welcomed overseas Pakistanis attending the convention and praised their growing role in boosting remittances.