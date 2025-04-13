PTI sets new rules for meetings with Imran Khan in jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has introduced a new policy for visits to its jailed founder, Imran Khan. The party will now control who can meet him, according to a statement issued after a political committee meeting.

A five-member committee will manage and approve the visitor list. The list will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday and shared with prison authorities by one of three focal persons: Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja, or Intizar Panjhotha.

PTI clearly warned that anyone not on the approved list will be denied a meeting. If any member breaks this rule, it will be treated as a violation of party discipline. The party also plans to file contempt petitions if approved visitors are blocked by prison officials.

However, there’s an exception for government officials from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. They can visit Khan anytime without the committee’s approval, making them exempt from the new policy.