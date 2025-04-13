PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators thrash Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs

In another one-sided encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Quetta Gladiators thrashed Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a mammoth 217, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam bundled out for 136 as they fell short by 80 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi had a disastrous start as they lost captain Babar Azam (0) with just three runs on the board as Mohammad Amir dismissed him in the very first over. Saim Ayub who was making a comeback to competitive cricket after an injury, fought hard with a 37-ball fifty but kept losing partners from the other end.

The left hander smashed four sixes and three fours. Hussain Talat also chipped in with 35 off 19 deliveries, hitting three sixes.

For Quetta Gladiators Abrar Ahmed picked up four wickets for 42 runs in four overs while Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq took two wickets each.

Abrar Ahmed was declared player of the match.

Quetta Gladiators, batting first, scored 216 runs for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated overs and set a target of 217 runs for Peshawar Zalmi to win.

Captain Saud Shakeel (59 off 42) and Finn Allen (53 off 25) smashed fifties while Hassan Nawaz struck 41 runs off 32 balls. Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph and Sufyan Muqeem took one wicket each for Peshawar Zalmi.