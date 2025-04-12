PSL 10: Karachi Kings bowl first against Multan Sultans in exciting clash

Karachi Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first against Multan Sultans in their opening match at National Stadium, Karachi. The team hopes for a fresh start this season with a stronger and more balanced squad.

Leading the Kings is Australian star David Warner, supported by Kane Williamson and Tim Seifert in the batting lineup. Their bowling attack also looks sharp with Adam Milne and Aamer Jamal bringing pace and power.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans remain one of the league’s top teams under captain Mohammad Rizwan. The team includes key players like Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, and David Willey, offering strong depth in both batting and bowling.

Young talent like Akif Javed and spinners Gudakesh Motie and Faisal Akram strengthen Multan’s bowling unit. With both sides packed with star players, fans can expect a thrilling contest.