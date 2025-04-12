Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa braces for severe heatwave, heatstroke alert issued

Authorities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have issued a heatwave alert as temperatures are set to rise significantly. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) announced that most districts will experience higher daytime temperatures starting Monday. Daytime highs could increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, accompanied by dry and dusty winds.

The Met Office has cautioned that extended periods of heat could increase the likelihood of heatstroke. Dry conditions can also strain water resources throughout the region. In reaction, the PDMA has instructed all district administrations and pertinent departments to implement essential safety measures. They urge the public to avoid direct sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., especially for elderly individuals and children.

Farmers are advised to ensure they have enough water for their crops during this heatwave. Meanwhile, the Health Department has been instructed to keep heatstroke centers operational to assist those affected. Paramedics and rescue teams are on alert to respond to emergencies promptly.

Additionally, authorities remind drivers to check their vehicle’s engine coolant and tyre pressure before traveling. The PDMA has confirmed that its emergency operation center is fully functional. Citizens can report emergencies by calling the 1700 helpline for assistance.