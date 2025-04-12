Petrol and diesel may become cheaper by Rs10 in Pakistan

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are likely to decrease by approximately Rs10 per liter starting April 15. This possible relief comes as global oil prices have fallen in recent weeks. Petrol prices dropped by $6 per barrel, while diesel fell by $5 per barrel. Final prices will be decided based on April 15 calculations.

However, the price cut depends on tax policies. A government official said full relief may not be passed to avoid higher fuel demand. Refineries have also asked the government to apply General Sales Tax (GST) on fuel. But currently, GST remains zero on all petroleum products.

At present, the ex-depot petrol price is Rs254.63 per liter, and diesel is Rs258.64. The government imposes around Rs86 per liter through different fees. This includes Rs70 as petroleum levy, Rs16 as customs duty, and Rs17 as company and dealer margins.

The government has also promised the IMF to apply a Rs5 carbon levy per liter from July 1. This is part of a $1.3 billion deal under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. As a result, prices may change again in the coming months depending on policy decisions.