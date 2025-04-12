Mohammad Rizwan breaks silence on english criticism, says cricket is his real job

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has finally addressed the ongoing criticism regarding his English-speaking abilities. While addressing a press conference in Karachi, he made it clear he feels no shame for not speaking fluent English. He said his job is to play cricket, not to be a language expert.

Rizwan clarified that his challenges with English stem from his incomplete education, which has impacted his proficiency in the language. He emphasized that his focus has primarily been on his cricket career. However, he confidently said that if speaking English was required, he would have chosen a different career. He reminded everyone that performance in cricket matters more than language skills.

Earlier, Rizwan also made headlines during the PSL captains’ press conference in Lahore. He openly blamed the selection committee for the national team’s recent defeats. In contrast, former captain Babar Azam remained calm and chose careful words while answering questions.

Rizwan said the selection committee holds full control and must take responsibility for losses. He added that the coach, captain, and selectors should all be accountable. His bold remarks have sparked debate, but he stood firm on both his views and his priorities.