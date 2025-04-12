Maryam Nawaz meets President Erdogan at Antalya diplomacy forum 2025

Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, held a meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan in Antalya. She arrived a day early for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025. During her visit, President Erdoğan warmly welcomed her and expressed gratitude for her presence at the forum.

He asked about the well-being of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Erdoğan conveyed his best wishes and stated, “I will meet Nawaz Sharif soon, Insha’Allah.” This showed the strong bond between Turkey and Pakistan, emphasizing their continued support for each other.

In addition to her meeting with President Erdoğan, Maryam Nawaz held a special discussion with First Lady Emine Erdogan. They talked about topics of mutual interest and exchanged goodwill messages. This highlights the cooperative relationship between the two countries.

Later today, Maryam Nawaz is set to address the international conference. She intends to talk about her administration’s initiatives to advance education in Punjab. Furthermore, she will share her party’s vision for the future, underlining the importance of education for development.