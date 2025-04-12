5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Pakistan

Various cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Islamabad, experienced strong earthquake tremors today. Residents in these areas felt the ground shake and responded with caution. Many people rushed outside their homes, reciting the Kalma Tayyaba for comfort and safety.

The affected cities in Punjab include Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hassan Abdal, Attock, and Mianwali. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tremors were experienced in Swat, Buner, Lower Dir, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, and several other areas. Citizens showed quick reactions, prioritizing their safety during this unexpected event.

According to the earthquake monitoring center, the quake registered a magnitude of 5.5. The tremors originated from an epicenter located 60 kilometers northwest of Rawalpindi. The earthquake struck at 12:31 PM, causing widespread concern across the region.

Officials are monitoring the situation closely. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries. However, authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks. Safety remains a top priority in the wake of this earthquake.