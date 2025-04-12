Shahrukh Khan at Met Gala 2025? Fans go gaga over speculations

Insider buzz and industry chatter suggest that Shah Rukh Khan might finally be set to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025, causing the internet to lose its composure.

Though no official confirmation has surfaced yet, whispers suggest that SRK has been in talks with a leading fashion house to make a show-stopping appearance at the prestigious event scheduled for May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Fans and fashion critics are already playing guessing games over who might be designing SRK’s ensemble for the gala. Will it be Sabyasachi Mukherjee, known for blending Indian heritage with global glamour? Or could it be Manish Malhotra, the maestro behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic couture moments?

The silence from SRK’s team is only fueling curiosity and fan theories are flooding social media. Joining the Met Gala glam this year will reportedly be Diljit Dosanjh, who continues to ride high on international fame and the ever-stunning Kiara Advani, who is making waves not just for her acting but also her maternity style. Kiara’s inclusion continues the legacy of Bollywood beauties at the Met, following Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Held annually, the Met Gala is more than just a red carpet event – it’s a fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is considered the Super Bowl of fashion. With tickets costing upwards of $50,000, attendance is by invitation only, drawing together the biggest names from fashion, film, art and global pop culture.