Afghanistan carries out public execution of four men, highest since Taliban return

The Taliban government publicly executed four men on Friday, marking the highest number in a single day since 2021. The executions took place in sports stadiums across Badghis, Nimroz, and Farah provinces, drawing large public crowds.

According to the Supreme Court, the men were convicted of murder and sentenced to “retaliatory punishment.” Victims’ families were given the choice to forgive, but they chose to proceed with the executions. Officials claimed the trials were “precise and repeated.”

Witnesses in Badghis described the event as emotional and shocking, with relatives of victims firing the fatal shots. Public notices had invited residents to attend the executions, continuing a practice from the Taliban’s first rule (1996–2001).

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, strongly condemned the executions. They urged the Taliban to stop such punishments, calling them degrading and unfair under international legal standards. The Taliban Supreme Leader must approve all executions.