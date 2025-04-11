US envoy visits Russia amid high tensions with Iran and China

US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Russia on Friday, possibly to meet President Vladimir Putin. The visit comes as US tensions rise with Iran and China, two of Moscow’s key allies. The Kremlin confirmed Witkoff’s presence but did not officially announce a meeting.

Witkoff is expected to lead upcoming nuclear talks with Iran in Oman. These discussions follow warnings from President Trump about potential military action if Iran refuses a deal. Russia, meanwhile, has offered to help broker peace through diplomacy.

In recent talks, US and Russian officials discussed restoring diplomatic ties and easing embassy operations. However, talks about a Ukraine ceasefire remain stuck over differing terms. Trump has warned of further sanctions if Moscow delays progress on the peace deal.

Earlier this year, a meeting between Witkoff and Putin led to a prisoner swap. More recently, the US and Russia exchanged detainees, highlighting ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations despite public tensions.