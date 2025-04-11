PSL 10: Multan to host five exciting matches starting april 22

Multan will host five key matches in the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League, starting from April 22. Fans in the city are excited as the cricketing action returns with top teams competing for glory.

Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars on April 22 and Islamabad United on April 23. These back-to-back night matches promise thrilling performances under the lights at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The action continues in May with three more matches. Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings on May 1, Peshawar Zalmi on May 5, and Quetta Gladiators on May 10.

As the tournament heats up, cricket lovers can expect high-stakes games and big moments. Stay tuned for updates, team news, and match highlights from PSL Season 10.