Severe heatwave expected across Pakistan from april 13, flood risk in north

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert starting April 13 due to a high-pressure system. Temperatures are expected to rise sharply across the country, with the most intense heat hitting southern regions.

From April 14 to 18, Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan may face extreme heat, with temperatures climbing 6-8°C above normal. Meanwhile, northern and central areas like Islamabad and Punjab may see a 4-6°C rise.

The heatwave may also bring dust and windstorms, risking damage to electric poles, solar panels, and trees. Authorities have urged people to avoid direct sun, stay hydrated, and protect vulnerable groups.

Additionally, the rising heat may speed up snowmelt in northern areas, increasing the flood risk between April 14 and 18. Officials are on alert and monitoring conditions closely.