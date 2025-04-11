Iran prepares for key nuclear talks with US in Oman

Iran is seeking a “real and fair” nuclear deal with the US as both sides prepare for indirect talks in Oman. The discussions are scheduled for April 12 and follow rising tensions since Donald Trump returned to office.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will lead the Iranian team. Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff will represent Washington. Iran says it has serious proposals ready and is giving diplomacy a fair chance despite recent US threats.

Ahead of the talks, both nations have exchanged warnings. Trump hinted at possible military action, while Iran threatened to expel UN inspectors and move enriched uranium. The US also imposed fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and nuclear sectors.

Despite doubts from Iran’s hardliners, reformist voices see the talks as a chance to ease sanctions and attract investment. Iran insists it does not seek nuclear weapons and remains open to negotiations if the US shows goodwill.