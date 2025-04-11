Saudi Arabia warns umrah pilgrims to leave by april 29 or face penalties

Saudi Arabia has warned all Umrah pilgrims to leave the country by April 29 or face legal action. Overstaying visas could lead to heavy fines, jail, and deportation, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed.

This warning comes as part of Hajj season preparations. Officials said overstaying pilgrims disrupt crowd management plans. The government is using AI and smart tech to monitor and manage pilgrim movement at holy sites.

Authorities recently detained over 18,000 people for violating residency, labour, or border laws. First-time overstayers face SAR 15,000 fines, while repeat offenders could be jailed and fined up to SAR 50,000.

Service companies that fail to report delays face steep penalties too. Officials stressed that protecting pilgrims and ensuring safe Hajj operations is a national and religious priority.