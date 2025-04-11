Oscars to introduce stunt design award at 100th ceremony

The Academy Awards will finally honor stunt design with a new category starting at its 100th ceremony, recognizing 2027 films. The decision follows years of calls from filmmakers and stunt professionals for recognition.

Academy leaders said stunt work has been a key part of cinema since its beginning. They praised the creativity and dedication of stunt teams and expressed pride in adding the new award.

Director David Leitch and stunt expert Chris O’Hara played major roles in pushing for the category. Leitch, once a stuntman himself, said it honors both past pioneers and modern-day artists in the field.

The title of “stunt designer” is still new in Hollywood. O’Hara, the first credited as such, hopes the award will highlight the creativity and skill involved in stunt work.