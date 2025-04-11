Malala urges Pakistan to stop deporting Afghan girls and women

Malala Yousafzai has called on Pakistan to stop deporting Afghan girls and women, expressing deep concern over their safety. She made this appeal through her organization, the Malala Fund.

She stated that many Afghan women feel unsafe returning to Taliban-led Afghanistan. Therefore, forcing them to leave violates their rights and puts their lives at risk.

The Malala Fund also said that deporting long-settled Afghan citizens goes against international law. It creates serious challenges for innocent people who have lived in Pakistan for years.

This statement comes during Pakistan’s ongoing crackdown on undocumented Afghan nationals. Malala urged the government to consider human rights and act with compassion.