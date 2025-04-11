Mohamed Salah commits to Liverpool with new contract until 2027

Mohamed Salah has officially signed a new contract with Liverpool FC, ensuring he will stay at Anfield until 2027. This decision ends months of speculation regarding his future. The club announced the signing on Friday, highlighting Salah’s importance as Liverpool transitions into a new era under head coach Arne Slot.

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has become the club’s third-highest all-time goalscorer. He has scored more goals than all players except Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. With this new deal, Salah has the chance to surpass Hunt and claim the second spot on Liverpool’s all-time scoring list.

Salah has also been instrumental in creating assists. He currently ranks sixth on Liverpool’s all-time assists list. If he continues his form, he could move into second place behind Kenny Dalglish. Under Slot, Salah ranks second in goal contributions this season, trailing only Santiago Gimenez.

With Salah’s new contract, Liverpool has made a strong statement about their commitment to maintaining a successful team. His leadership, alongside senior players like Andy Robertson and Alisson, will be vital for stability during squad changes this summer.