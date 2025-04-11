Two terrorists killed in security forces operation in Lower Dir

In Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation that resulted in the death of two terrorists. The operation successfully targeted a known militant, Hafizullah, who was on the list of most wanted individuals. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat terrorism in the region.

Hafizullah, also known as “Kochwan,” was involved in attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. He was particularly notorious and had a bounty of one crore rupees on his head. The successful elimination of this threat marks a significant achievement for the law enforcement agencies.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for their timely action. They emphasized the importance of continuing the fight against terrorism until it is completely eradicated. Their statements reflect a commitment to ensuring safety and security in the country.

Additionally, both leaders reaffirmed their support for the brave personnel of the security forces. They noted that the entire nation stands behind them in creating a peaceful environment. This unity showcases the country’s resolve to tackle extremist threats effectively.