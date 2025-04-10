Farmers warn of protest if govt fails to announce wheat rates

Farmers in Multan have threatened to stage a protest if the government fails to announce wheat prices by April 14. According to Chairman of the Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar, thousands of farmers, including women and children, will gather outside the Multan Press Club to demonstrate.

Khokhar expressed frustration, stating that farmers had planted wheat based on the advice of Maryam Nawaz, and now they are awaiting a fair price for their crop.

The warning came after, Punjab government announced a major relief for wheat farmers by allowing the free movement of wheat within and outside the province.

As per details, farmers can now transport wheat across provincial borders without restrictions, enabling them to sell their produce in the most profitable markets.

For the first time, the private sector will be allowed to procure wheat, providing farmers with more options to sell their produce and potentially leading to better prices.

Moreover, the deregulation of the wheat market is expected to increase competition among buyers, which could lead to higher prices for farmers and improved market dynamics.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on wheat procurement policy to assess the pre-harvest wheat production situation.

She lauded the farmers of Punjab for achieving record-breaking production and extended heartfelt appreciation for their dedication.

The meeting highlighted the Punjab government’s initiative of distributing 1,000 tractors free of cost to farmers, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.