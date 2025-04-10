Malaika’s arrest warrant issued in Saif Ali Khan case

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has landed in legal trouble after a Mumbai court issued a warrant against her in the high-profile Saif Ali Khan brawl case that dates back to 2012. The issue stems from a violent incident at a five-star hotel dinner party where Saif Ali Khan allegedly struck businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma, resulting in a fractured nose. The incident also involved a physical confrontation with Sharma’s father-in-law, Raman Patel. The altercation occurred during a dinner party attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and other close friends of the Bollywood celebrities. Saif reportedly got into a heated argument with Iqbal Sharma, which escalated to physical violence. Sharma claims that Saif assaulted both him and his father-in-law. Malaika Arora was reportedly present during the incident and was summoned by the court as an eyewitness. Arora, who was expected to testify in the case, failed to appear in court multiple times. The Chief Judicial Magistrate KS Zanwar had previously recorded testimonies and had summoned Malaika.