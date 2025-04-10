Mufti Taqi Usmani urges action for Palestine, not just words

Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has called for more than just slogans and conferences regarding the Palestinian cause. Speaking at a conference in Islamabad, he emphasized the need to take concrete actions to support the struggling people of Palestine. He specifically criticized Israel for its attacks on unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip and urged a boycott of Israeli products.

Additionally, Usmani highlighted the importance of peaceful protests against Israel. He stated that Islam promotes peace, not violence. “Vandalizing property and harming others in anger is forbidden in Shariah,” he said, referring to recent violent protests against certain food chains.

He also urged Muslim leaders worldwide to declare a holy war (jehad) against Israel. Usmani stressed the necessity of moving beyond resolutions and conferences to implement tangible steps. He reaffirmed that Pakistan does not recognize Israel and has maintained this position since its founding.

Furthermore, Usmani clarified that Pakistan is not obligated to support Israel in any agreement. He criticized Israel for ignoring laws and ongoing ceasefire agreements while continuing its attacks on innocent people.