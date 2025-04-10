Onija Andrew’s message for Sindh police officer Shabana upon arrival in the US

Onija Andrew Robinson, a 33-year-old American woman, recently arrived in the United States after spending several months in Pakistan. She gained fame on social media for her love story with a Pakistani boy. Upon her arrival, she shared a heartfelt message for Sindh Police officer Shabana Jailani, calling her an exemplary officer.

During her stay in Pakistan, Onija had positive experiences with Shabana, who provided her with excellent care. In an interview, Onija praised Shabana’s hospitality. She expressed that they grew close during their time together in Pakistan, viewing Shabana as a team member.

Onija also mentioned that she hopes to meet Shabana in New York, as the officer has shown interest in the city. She conveyed her love and admiration for Shabana using phrases from the videos they created together in Pakistan. Their bond seemed to deepen during their time together.

Notably, Onija initially traveled to Pakistan in October 2024 due to her relationship with a 19-year-old named Nadal Ahmed Meman. Although their connection did not lead to a meeting, Onija became a viral sensation when she was reportedly stranded in Karachi. Before her return to the U.S., she spent time in a psychiatric ward, where Shabana Jailani cared for her, further solidifying their friendship.