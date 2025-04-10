Pakistan’s exports to Europe rise by 9.41% in FY25

Pakistan’s exports to European countries have increased by 9.41% in the first eight months of the current fiscal year. The total exports reached $5.92 billion, up from $5.41 billion during the same period last year. This growth has been driven by higher shipments to western and southern European nations.

The rise in exports is mainly due to increased demand for Pakistani goods, particularly in textiles and clothing. Despite a dip in exports in FY24, the recent growth signals a positive trend for Pakistan’s trade with European countries. The Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) status continues to support Pakistan’s export growth in the EU.

Western Europe remains the largest market for Pakistan’s exports to the EU. Exports to this region grew by 11.67%, reaching $2.92 billion in the first eight months of FY25. Key markets like Germany, the Netherlands, and France have contributed significantly to this increase.

Exports to northern Europe also showed a strong rise, growing by 17.73% to $498.61 million. Meanwhile, exports to southern Europe saw a slight increase of 2.69%, with Spain, Italy, and Greece showing moderate gains. This upward trend reflects a steady recovery in Pakistan’s exports to European markets.