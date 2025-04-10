Andrew Tate faces serious allegations from multiple women

Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer known for his misogynistic comments, is under serious scrutiny. Several women have made allegations against him, claiming sexual violence. One woman said he pointed a gun at her and threatened her life. She recounted, “You’re going to do as I say or there’ll be hell to pay.” Another woman claimed he suggested he had killed before.

Tate denies these accusations and calls them “lies.” His legal team asserts that the police investigated these claims. They found no evidence to support the allegations. No gun was recovered, and the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to file charges due to insufficient evidence.

Additionally, Tate’s girlfriend, Bri Stern, claims he attacked her during sex and left bruises. However, Tate’s lawyer labeled these claims as “fake news.” They noted that no criminal charges have been filed against him and called the civil claims unproven.

Moreover, Tate and his brother Tristan face serious charges in Romania. These include human trafficking and money laundering. They are currently involved in legal proceedings there. Soon, they may be extradited to the UK. These investigations also involve allegations of trafficking minors and forming a gang to exploit women.