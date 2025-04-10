Pakistan monitors U.S. tariffs and global trade developments

The Foreign Office of Pakistan is closely tracking recent U.S. tariff decisions. On Thursday, officials expressed concern over the tariffs imposed on Pakistan and the temporary suspension granted to several countries. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on many new tariffs while increasing them on imports from China.

Trump’s unexpected move occurred shortly after new tariffs affected various trading partners. These new trade barriers have disrupted markets and increased the risk of recession. They have also prompted retaliatory actions from China and the European Union. In response, Pakistan intends to send a high-level delegation to the U.S. to discuss the 29% tariff on Pakistani goods.

During a press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan emphasized the interconnectedness of global trade. He noted that these tariff measures could have significant, far-reaching effects. Khan also mentioned the importance of finding a mutually beneficial resolution to the situation.

In other diplomatic matters, Khan condemned the restrictions on religious gatherings in Indian-held Kashmir. He pointed out the Indian authorities’ denial of Eid prayers in Srinagar. Furthermore, he highlighted recent conversations between Pakistani officials and their counterparts in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and the United States regarding bilateral relations and regional security.