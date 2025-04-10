PTI opposes Indus canals project in national assembly

On April 10, 2025, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a resolution to the National Assembly. They oppose the construction of new canals from the Indus River under the Green Pakistan Initiative. The party cites serious concerns from Sindh regarding this project.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan led the submission, and other party leaders, including Zartaj Gul and Ali Muhammad Khan, supported it. The resolution calls for an immediate halt to the Cholistan canals project. PTI wants to address Sindh’s concerns through proper constitutional channels.

Furthermore, PTI demands a neutral audit of the Indus River System Authority’s (Irsa) water availability certification. They would like this audit completed within 60 days. The party insists that the 1991 Water Accord on water distribution must be enforced before any new canal projects begin.

The resolution also calls for public hearings and transparent decision-making. PTI emphasizes the need for input from Sindh’s representatives, civil society, and affected communities. The canal project, which started in February, has already raised tensions between Sindh and Punjab.