NEPRA to review tariff reduction petitions from 11 IPPs on april 16

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear petitions from 11 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on April 16, 2025. This decision follows recent agreements made by the federal government to reduce electricity tariffs. The IPPs have joined forces to submit a joint application for a tariff adjustment.

The application includes input from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) and nine bagasse-based power plants. These include well-known companies like Chiniot Power Ltd and JDW Sugar Mills Ltd. Additionally, two IPPs operating under the 2002 Power Policy have also joined the petition.

Key changes proposed in the petition focus on several important areas. These include a revision of the Fuel Cost Component, a 50% cut in working capital costs, and a fixed return on equity at 17% per year. The applicants seek to reduce their operational costs and cap insurance costs to make electricity more affordable for consumers.

NEPRA encourages all stakeholders and the general public to participate in the hearing. The details of the applications are available on NEPRA’s website. They invite correspondence to be directed to the NEPRA Registrar for further engagement.