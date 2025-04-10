Gas companies propose major price hike from july to cover losses

Pakistan’s two main gas companies, SNGPL and SSGC, have requested large price increases for consumers starting in July. They cited growing financial gaps and rising revenue needs for the 2025–26 fiscal year. These proposals were submitted to the regulator as part of their tariff review process.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has asked for a rise of Rs735.59 per MMBTU, setting the new average price at Rs2,485.72. The company expects total revenue of Rs700.97 billion but faces a shortfall of Rs207.43 billion. SNGPL’s public hearings will take place in Lahore and Peshawar on April 18 and 28.

Meanwhile, Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC) is pushing for a much higher increase of Rs2,443 per MMBTU. The new requested average price is Rs4,137.49 per MMBTU. The company projects a revenue requirement of Rs883.54 billion and a shortfall of Rs44.33 billion. Hearings for SSGC will be held in Karachi and Quetta on April 21 and 23.

These price hike requests come as Pakistan faces rising inflation and pressure to fix its energy sector. The government is also working to cut circular debt and meet IMF loan conditions. The final decision on the tariff hikes will come after the public hearings.