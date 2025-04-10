Pakistan’s debt hits Rs75.3 trillion amid rising taxpayer registration

The Finance Ministry reported that Pakistan’s total domestic and external debt reached Rs75.3 trillion in February 2025. This figure shows an increase from Rs74.4 trillion in January 2025 and Rs74 trillion in December 2024. The current debt comprises Rs52.2 trillion in domestic debt and Rs24.2 trillion in external debt. This rise emphasizes the ongoing fiscal challenges facing the country.

Government borrowing is primarily driven by the fiscal deficit. The ministry explained that public debt mainly finances this deficit, with interest expenses being a significant concern. However, the government aims for fiscal consolidation and economic stabilization. They expect interest expenses in FY25 to remain within budgeted limits, helping control the fiscal deficit despite the continued need for loans.

In addition, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that taxpayer registration has reached 12.5 million. This total includes businesspersons and companies. Over the past three years, the number of registered business taxpayers has risen by 5.3 million. Most registered taxpayers are from Punjab, followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Balochistan.

Furthermore, the FBR shared that it collected Rs820 billion from salaried taxpayers over the last three years. In FY2023-24, Rs368 billion was collected, with notable contributions from both government and private sector employees. This steady increase in tax collection reflects improved compliance and an expanding taxpayer base, which is crucial for the nation’s economic health.