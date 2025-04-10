Passengers stunned as air India cabin crew sleeps during flight

Air India faced criticism after passengers reported that the entire cabin crew fell asleep during a long-haul flight. The flight from Delhi to Chicago left many travelers without assistance as the crew snoozed in business class.

Witnesses described seeing crew members asleep, some even snoring. Passengers struggled to find help when they needed it, as no service was available for a long time. Critics argue this highlights poor management at Air India, especially after its recent privatization.

Aviation authorities confirmed that crew members can rest during long flights, but having all crew members asleep at once breaks safety rules. This incident raises serious concerns about onboard safety and crew protocols.

In another incident, an Air India Express pilot experienced a medical emergency after landing a flight from Srinagar to Delhi. The pilot, in his 30s, felt unwell and could not be revived despite immediate medical attention. The airline expressed deep regret for the loss and offered support to the pilot’s family.