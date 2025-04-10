Electric two-wheelers gain popularity amid rising fuel costs in Pakistan

Electric bikes and scooters are becoming increasingly popular in Pakistan. This shift comes as many seek alternatives to rising fuel prices. Over the last four years, the production of electric two-wheelers has surged by more than 200%, according to the Engineering Development Board. For instance, scooter production increased from 7,377 units in 2021–2022 to 22,404 units by 2024–2025.

In Punjab, these electric bikes are gaining traction, while Karachi lags behind. Muhammad Sabir Sheikh, former chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers, attributes this gap to inadequate road infrastructure in Karachi. Despite this, people recognize the environmental benefits and fuel savings of electric two-wheelers, prompting many to make the switch.

Moreover, Sheikh urged the Sindh government to improve road infrastructure and create dedicated lanes for e-two-wheelers. He believes these changes will boost sales, especially among female riders. Currently, a bike must be registered within 30 days, but Sheikh suggests extending this period to one year to encourage more purchases.

Additionally, the Sindh government plans to distribute 1,000 free pink electric motorcycles to women and students, aiming to support their daily commutes. The upcoming EV Policy 2025–2030 outlines ambitious goals to transition Pakistan’s transport sector away from fossil fuels, with aims to have 30% of new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. The push for electric vehicles is seen as essential for addressing environmental issues, promoting green technology, and reducing dependency on imported fuels.