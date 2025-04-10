Apple airlifts 1.5 million iPhones from India to dodge US tariffs

Apple has shipped 600 tons of iPhones, or about 1.5 million units, from India to the US using cargo flights. The tech giant fast-tracked production and exports to avoid new US tariffs on Chinese imports, which recently rose to 125%. By shifting supply to India, Apple aimed to reduce costs and keep iPhone prices stable in the US market.

To speed things up, Apple convinced Indian airport officials to cut customs clearance at Chennai airport from 30 hours to just six. This “green corridor” mirrors a system Apple uses in China. Six cargo planes, each carrying 100 tons, flew out since March. One of the flights took off the same week the new tariffs kicked in.

Apple boosted iPhone production in India by 20%, adding workers and running its main Foxconn plant in Chennai on Sundays. The plant, which made 20 million iPhones last year, now produces models like the iPhone 15 and 16. Apple’s suppliers in India, Foxconn and Tata, currently operate three factories and are building two more.

Analysts say this move helps Apple cut reliance on China, which still makes most of its iPhones. With India now making up around 20% of iPhone exports to the US, Apple is clearly betting big on the country. The Indian government also supported Apple’s plans, helping it build the fast customs route in just eight months.