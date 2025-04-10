PM Shehbaz begins two-day visit to Belarus

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started a two-day official visit to Belarus. He travels at the invitation of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. A high-level delegation joins the Prime Minister, including key ministers and senior officials.

This visit follows President Lukashenko’s significant trip to Pakistan in November 2024. During his stay, PM Shehbaz will meet with President Lukashenko. They aim to discuss progress in areas of mutual interest.

In recent months, both countries have engaged in several high-level meetings. These include the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission held in February 2025. Additionally, a ministerial delegation visited Belarus in April 2025 to strengthen relations.

During the visit, both sides expect to sign multiple agreements. These agreements will enhance cooperation and reinforce the partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.