From controversy to cinema: Sunny Deol defends Fawad Khan’s bollywood return

Bollywood star Sunny Deol has spoken up about the controversy surrounding Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s comeback film Abir Gulaal. In an interview, Deol avoided political debate but stressed the importance of keeping art above borders. He said artists work for everyone, even if they are on Mars, and supported a global approach to creativity.

Deol’s comments come as political groups like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) oppose the film’s release in Maharashtra. The MNS has objected to Fawad Khan’s presence in the movie. In addition, Ashoke Pandit, head of the Indian Film and TV Directors’ Association, also warned of protests against the actor’s return to Indian cinema.

Fawad Khan last appeared in Bollywood before an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists in 2016. Since then, he stayed away from Indian films. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition asking for a formal ban, saying that art should not be mixed with politics. This decision allowed filmmakers to work freely with international talent.

Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is a romantic film set in London. It stars Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor and is set to release on 9 May. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is preparing for his own release, Jaat, hitting cinemas on 10 April. While Abir Gulaal faces political heat, fans are excited to see Khan return to Indian screens.