Ed Sheeran joins pilates trend, impresses fans with skills

Ed Sheeran, known for his hit songs and live performances, has surprised fans with his fitness journey in Reformer Pilates. A video shared on April 8 by MK Reformed, a Pilates studio, shows him skillfully using the Reformer machine. Fans were amazed by his abilities, with one saying, “Didn’t have Ed Sheeran down as a Pilates princess!” Another added, “Let’s go fit king! Making it look easier than it is.”

The TikTok video quickly went viral, gaining over 400,000 views. Reformer Pilates has become popular among male celebrities, and Sheeran now joins stars like Jack Grealish, Andy Murray, and Tiger Woods in this fitness trend. This low-impact workout offers many health benefits while being gentle on the joints.

Fitness experts praise Reformer Pilates for its effectiveness. Sol Scheinmann, founder of Pilates Matters, shares, “It’s kind to your knees, hips, and spine but builds strength.” He encourages beginners to give Pilates a shot, advising them to start with basic classes to learn proper form.

As more people search for safe workout options, Reformer Pilates is gaining popularity. Ed Sheeran’s involvement shines a light on this growing trend and inspires others to try it.