Punjab takes the lead: CM Maryam Nawaz launches wheat deregulation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a new free market policy for wheat. She directed authorities to deregulate the wheat supply in the province. This means there will be no restrictions on inter-provincial transportation. Farmers can now transport their wheat freely, which will help them benefit from their crops.

In addition, the chief minister emphasized the need for private sector involvement. She instructed authorities to purchase wheat through private companies this year. This is a significant change, as it marks the first time Punjab will buy wheat using private sector resources.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also addressed health care. She requested a plan to create a referral system for patients. This system will help reduce the burden on local health centers and clinics by directing patients to specialized hospitals.

Furthermore, the chief minister announced plans to build a new medical city in Lahore. This initiative aims to improve health care services in the region. Additionally, she made a surprise visit to the Services Hospital to assess conditions firsthand. These initiatives highlight her commitment to both agriculture and health care in Punjab.