Written tests conducted for MS posts in govt hospitals

A unique initiative by the Punjab Specialised Health Department: for the first time in history, a two-hour written exam has been conducted for doctors in government hospitals to get the post of Medical Superintendent (MS). Doctors of Grade 19 and 20, who have had MS three times, also participated in the written exam.

The Punjab Specialised Health Department has conducted the exam in 35 government hospitals across the province, and 186 candidates appeared in the exam. Those who have 20 years’ experience as MS in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department also appeared in this test.

The success rate in the written exam has been set at 50 per cent. An objective question paper of 20 marks was also a part of the test. While in paper, questions were mostly asked about the current situation. According to sources, a DHO-level written test has been conducted for doctors applying for MS seats in teaching hospitals. Candidates were informed about the written test 36 hours in advance, while many candidates were not informed. Final interviews of the candidates will be conducted on the basis of the written test.