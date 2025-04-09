Jeans, T-shirts banned for teachers in Punjab schools

In Punjab, a ban has been imposed on teachers wearing jeans, T-shirts and ordinary slippers. Female teachers could not come to school even with makeup. Male teachers allowed to wear only shalwar kameez while female teachers wore dupattas and hijabs with shalwar kameez. After Sindh, now in Punjab too, teachers have been banned from wearing jeans, T-shirts and ordinary slipper in schools. According to a notification issued by the School Education Department, male teachers in government schools have been banned from wearing T-shirts and jeans, while female teachers have been instructed not to come to school with excessive makeup and high heels. Moreover, it is instructed to women teachers to avoid wearing expensive jewllery. According to the notification, teachers should wear attire that reflects professional and cultural respect values. Strict action should be taken against those teachers who will not follow the SOPs issued regarding dress code, while action will also be taken against private schools that do not bind their teachers regarding dress code.