Pakistan aims to harness trillions in mineral wealth to reduce IMF dependence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited local and foreign investors to explore Pakistan’s vast mineral resources. These resources are worth trillions of dollars. During the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in Islamabad, he expressed hope that using these resources could lower Pakistan’s reliance on the IMF and other international institutions.

Furthermore, Sharif emphasized the importance of exporting processed mineral products. He proposed adding technology transfers to investment agreements. This would help ensure long-term benefits for the country. In addition, he encouraged joint ventures to create vocational training centers. This initiative aims to teach the youth modern skills.

Moreover, the forum attracted over 2,000 participants. Among them, 300 international delegates attended from countries like the US, China, and Saudi Arabia. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar noted Pakistan’s rich geological resources. He believes they position the country as a potential leader in global mining. During the event, he introduced the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025. This framework aims to attract investors and streamline policies.

Overall, strong support from the federal and provincial governments shows a commitment to the mineral sector. Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal highlighted Balochistan’s potential to drive this change. He urged foreign companies to think about long-term investments. Ultimately, he stressed the importance of forming partnerships that extend beyond extraction. Together, they can effectively tap into Pakistan’s vast resource base.