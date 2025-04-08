Taliban government calls for UN help in repatriating Afghan refugees from Pakistan

The Taliban government in Afghanistan is asking the United Nations and other global organizations for assistance in the safe return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. This request follows a meeting led by Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund in Kabul. Officials emphasized the importance of maintaining good ties with Pakistan and urged its leadership to honor their neighborly responsibilities.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has been deporting Afghan nationals. On April 7, authorities sent back 3,042 illegal immigrants and 2,355 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders via the Torkham border. Since the start of this new repatriation drive on April 1, over 5,500 ACC holders have returned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Overall, nearly half a million undocumented immigrants have been repatriated since September 2023.

The Afghanistan government’s high commission for refugees has been tasked to ensure returning individuals receive necessary support and services. They are focusing on providing temporary accommodation and facilities to those coming back home. Afghan officials expressed concern that improper handling of this situation could harm both nations.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, police conducted a crackdown on illegal Afghan residents, arresting four individuals in an operation. This action reflects ongoing efforts by Pakistan to manage undocumented immigrants. As the repatriation process continues, both countries seek to uphold longstanding cultural and historical ties.