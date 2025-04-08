Rahat Fateh Ali Khan responds to comparisons of his son to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a celebrated voice in South Asia, recently addressed comparisons between his son, Shahzaman Khan, and the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Rahat’s career spans decades, showcasing his mastery of ghazals, qawwalis, and classical music. As the musical heir to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat has built a significant international fan base through hits like “Zaroori Tha,” “O Re Piya,” and “Bol Na Halke Halke.”

During a recent concert at London’s Wembley Arena, Rahat’s powerful performance took a special turn when Shahzaman joined him on stage for the first time. Their father-son collaboration electrified the audience and quickly went viral on social media. Fans were amazed by Shahzaman’s vocal presence and noted striking similarities to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, both in voice and performance style.

In response to the overwhelming feedback, Rahat expressed humility and gratitude. He stated, “I can’t say that my son sings like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan; that’s for the audience to decide.” He was proud of the recognition Shahzaman was receiving but also emphasized that his son still has a long journey ahead. Rahat’s grounded personality shines through, as he respects his late uncle’s legendary status without making grand claims.

As Shahzaman steps into the limelight, the music world watches with great interest. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s careful guidance will be crucial as his son forges his own path. This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Khan family’s musical legacy, filled with hope and anticipation for what lies ahead.