Saleem did not talk to Salman for six months

Saleem Khan has disclosed that he once did not talk to Salman Khan – his eldest son – for almost six months. Indian media reports also point out that Saleem Khan also said Salman Khan, being his eldest son, got the most punishment. During an interview recently, Saleem Khan said once there was a tough period in his relation with Salman Khan. He said he did not talk to Salman Khan for six months. He said the matter was resolved when Salman Khan apologised to him. He added these kinds of rough patches continue to happen between them. Talking about his childhood, Saleem Khan said he used to be worried from the entry of his father in house. But, he added he maintained a friendly relation with his children.