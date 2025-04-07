Osman Khalid Butt talks love life, bullying, and future plans on podcast

Osman Khalid Butt opened up about his personal life and career in a recent episode of Peek Freans Heartbeats with Ali Safina. He addressed why he isn’t married yet, stating he’s not looking for a partner just because society expects it. He humorously called himself a “non-conformist” and expressed his frustration with the frequent marriage inquiries he receives on social media.

Butt mentioned that he is focused on writing these days, which he finds to be an isolating process. While he remains open to marriage, he acknowledges that his family values prevent him from succumbing to societal pressures. When asked about his ideal partner, Butt emphasized the importance of humor and family orientation, stressing he wants someone who isn’t an over-thinker like himself.

The actor also shared his experiences of being bullied in school after skipping grades due to his father’s high expectations. He explained that this led to feelings of isolation and shyness before finding solace in theater. Additionally, when discussing discrimination in the media industry, Butt highlighted issues of colorism and reverse sexism, offering a nuanced view of the challenges faced by both male and female actors.

Finally, Butt talked about entering the industry without connections, clarifying that his father pushed him to find his own way. He also touched on his activism and how it sometimes creates tension in his career. Butt concluded by stating he plans to return to television with his own project, stating he will only take on roles that challenge him creatively.