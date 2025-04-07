Umar Gul appointed Bangladesh bowling coach for t20 tour in Pakistan

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul will join the Bangladesh cricket team as their new bowling coach. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed this exciting news ahead of their T20I tour of Pakistan. Gul’s appointment aims to strengthen the team’s fast-bowling department before their upcoming matches.

Gul will start his role during the five-match T20I series in May. He has signed an initial three-month contract with the possibility of extension. The BCB will consider extending Gul’s contract until the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup based on mutual satisfaction after the series.

Gul is known for his impressive cricket history. He was a key player in Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup win. During his career, he took 163 wickets in Tests, 179 in ODIs, and 85 in T20Is. After retiring, he has coached teams like Pakistan and Afghanistan, along with working in the Pakistan Super League.

Bangladesh’s current pace bowlers include Naheed Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Mustafizur Rahman, among others. Gul’s coaching experience will help enhance their skills ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026. The five-match T20I series will take place in May, though the exact dates and venues are yet to be revealed.