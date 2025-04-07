Top 10 highest-grossing animated films of all time

Animated films continue to capture audiences worldwide, evolving from simple family entertainment to major box office successes. These movies not only showcase stunning visuals but also resonate with viewers of all ages. Here’s a look at the top 10 highest-grossing animated films ever and their incredible earnings.

At number 10, Toy Story 4 grossed $1.066 billion. This emotional tale about Woody and Buzz saw the introduction of Forky, offering a heartfelt journey of growth and purpose. Just ahead at number 9, Toy Story 3 earned $1.073 billion, delivering one of the most touching endings in animated history as Andy faces adulthood.

In positions 8 through 6, we find a mix of humor and adventure. Minions (2015) made $1.159 billion, while Incredibles 2 (2018) brought in $1.242 billion, continuing the Parr family’s superhero story. Frozen (2013) became a cultural sensation, earning $1.290 billion with its powerful themes and memorable songs.

The top five features even more iconic films. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) grossed $1.361 billion, while Frozen II (2019) earned $1.450 billion. Disney’s 2019 The Lion King remake followed closely with $1.656 billion. Coming in at second place, Inside Out 2 (2024) made $1.698 billion, exploring new emotions and adolescence. Finally, Ne Zha 2 (2024) topped the list with an impressive $2.1 billion, showcasing stunning animation and a compelling story rooted in Chinese mythology.