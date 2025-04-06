Pakistan security forces foil border infiltration attempt, kill 8 terrorists

Pakistan’s military forces engaged in a fierce gun battle on the night of April 5-6 and successfully killed eight terrorists. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the militants attempted to infiltrate from the Afghanistan border. Security forces detected their movement and quickly responded, leading to an intense fight that lasted several hours.

During the confrontation, not only were eight terrorists eliminated, but four more were critically injured. The ISPR statement noted that the injured militants retreated into Afghanistan following the clash. This swift action showcases the effectiveness of Pakistan’s security operations at the border.

Pakistan continues to urge the interim Afghan government to manage the border effectively. The military emphasized the importance of preventing the use of Afghan territory for terrorist activities against Pakistan. They expect the Afghan authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in this matter.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to securing the nation’s borders. The ISPR highlighted that they are dedicated to eliminating any potential threats from terrorism. This operation underscores their ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.