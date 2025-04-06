Alastair Cook joins star Commentary panel for HBL PSL X starting April 11

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X. The tournament will kick off on April 11, 2025, generating excitement among cricket fans. The six-team event will run until May 18, featuring matches in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

Former England captain Alastair Cook will join the commentary team, marking his HBL PSL debut. He will be accompanied by cricket legends like Mark Nicholas, Wasim Akram, and other renowned broadcasters. Fans can expect valuable insights and exciting discussions throughout the matches, given their extensive experience in cricket broadcasting.

Remarkably, this year’s PSL will include full Urdu commentary for the first time. The Urdu commentary panel features commentators like Ali Younis and Aqeel Samar. This move aims to connect more with Pakistan’s cricket-loving audience. By offering commentary in Urdu, PCB hopes to bring the event closer to local fans.

PCB CEO Salman Naseer expressed enthusiasm for the new team. He believes these iconic voices will enhance the tournament’s global stature. Moreover, the combination of legendary commentators and fresh innovations promises to improve the viewing experience. Tickets for the matches are available online, with the full schedule on the official PCB website.