Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif set for London trip next week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are planning a trip to London next week. Sources close to the Sharif family confirmed these travel plans. Nawaz Sharif will have a routine medical check-up during his stay. This visit is expected to last about two weeks.

In addition to medical reasons, the trip will include political activities. Nawaz is set to address the PML-N convention in London. This event will attract party workers from Europe and other regions. The gathering aims to strengthen support for the PML-N abroad.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is likely to join her father on this trip. Her presence underscores the family’s unity and commitment to their political agenda. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of overseas gatherings for the PML-N party.

Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in London after his official visit to Belarus. Key meetings among senior members of the Sharif family are also planned. These discussions could shape the party’s direction in the coming months.